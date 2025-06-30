It’s official: Texas State to join Pac-12 Conference in 2026

FILE - The Pac-12 logo at Sun Devil Stadium during the second half of an NCAA college football game between Arizona State and Kent State in Tempe, Ariz., Aug. 29, 2019. (AP Photo/Ralph Freso, File)

Texas State University has officially accepted an invitation to join the Pac-12 Conference, the league and school announced Monday.

The Bobcats will become a full member beginning with the 2026–27 academic year, competing in all conference-sponsored sports.

Texas State joins Boise State, Colorado State, Fresno State, Gonzaga, Oregon State, San Diego State, Utah State and Washington State as foundational members of the new Pac-12. Eight of those programs sponsor football, satisfying NCAA requirements for Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) competition.

“This is a historic moment for TXST and Bobcat athletics,” university President Kelly Damphousse wrote in a press release. “Joining the Pac-12 is more than an athletic move — it is a declaration of our rising national profile, our commitment to excellence and our readiness to compete and collaborate with some of the most respected institutions in the country.”

The Pac-12’s board of directors voted unanimously to admit Texas State after receiving a formal application. The Texas State University System Board of Regents held a special meeting Monday morning to approve the move ahead of a July 1 deadline. Exiting the Sun Belt Conference before that date allows the university to avoid a fee increase from $5 million to $10 million.

“We are thrilled to enter a new era in college athletics,” athletic director Don Coryell said in the release. “This historic moment belongs to our coaches, staff, student-athletes, fans, alumni and students, who we thank for making it possible.”

The football program has earned back-to-back bowl wins under head coach G.J. Kinne — the first postseason victories in school history since moving to the FBS in 2012. Texas State led the Sun Belt in overall athletic performance in 2024–25, winning five conference championships.

Texas State Vice President for Athletics Coryell said the move positions the Bobcats to “elevate our programs, compete at the highest level, and pursue excellence on a national stage.”

The university has invested more than $149 million in facilities since 2022, including a $37 million renovation of its football performance center.

Texas State is the first Texas-based school to join the Pac-12. The new version of the conference officially launches July 1, 2026.

