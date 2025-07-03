San Antonio FC aims to keep momentum rolling ahead of El Paso Locomotive FC match

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio FC’s back-to-back clean-sheet wins in Jägermeister Cup group play have put the team in a strong position to advance in the cup.

The team also sits in fourth place in the USL Championship Western Conference standings.

After practice, the team shared how the momentum from their recent wins has helped them continue to play confidently, which could lead to a victory against El Paso Locomotive FC on Friday night.

“A high-intensity game for sure with the sense of rivalry,” said San Antonio FC defender Alexis Souahy. “That’s a team that wants to climb the table just like we do, so I expect a big, intense game, a lot of duels for sure, and it’s going to come down to moments in each box, I think.”

“We need to do a perfect game; we can’t give them anything, especially defensively,” San Antonio FC midfielder Lucio Berron said. “It’s a team that, if you lose the ball and you give them spaces up front, they’re gonna create chances and they’re going to put it in. So we gotta do a perfect game defensively and with the ball as well.”

Friday night’s match against El Paso Locomotive FC is scheduled to take place at 8 p.m. at Southwest University Park El Paso.

