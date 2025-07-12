Katie Taylor beats Amanda Serrano for a third time to remain undisputed 140-pound champion

Puerto Rico's Amanda Serrano, right, punches Ireland's Katie Taylor during the second round of a super lightweight championship boxing match Friday, July 11, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

NEW YORK – Katie Taylor beat Amanda Serrano for the third time, winning a majority decision on Friday night to remain the undisputed 140-pound champion.

Taylor won by scores of 97-93 on two judges' cards, while the third had it even at 95-95. It was the third straight narrow decision between the two, after Taylor won a split decision in their first bout and a narrow unanimous decision in the rematch.

Back in Madison Square Garden, site of their first bout, Taylor improved to 25-1 in a fight that perhaps wasn't as exciting as their first two, but once again was almost too close to call.

Serrano (47-4-1) never really hurt Taylor this time, the expected final fight between the two, the way she did a couple times in the previous fights, and held her hands over her eyes when the first score annouced was the even card, perhaps knowing already then she hadn't done enough to pull it out.

The Associated Press scored it 95-95.

It was the same festive atmosphere in front of another sold-out crowd split between Irish and Puerto Rican fans, just the way it was when they first fought here on April 30, 2022, in what was the first women’s boxing match to headline the arena.

This time, the arena hosted its first all-women's card, many of the fighters saying during the leadup they owed their opportunity to the interest created by the Taylor-Serrano trilogy.

