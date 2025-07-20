Jeff Traylor inducted into Texas High School Coaches Association 2025 Hall of Honor

SAN ANTONIO – University of Texas at San Antonio Football Head Coach Jeff Traylor was inducted into the Texas High School Coaches Association (THSCA) 2025 Hall of Honor on Saturday evening, marking another milestone in his storied career.

The induction comes just months after Traylor was honored in the Texas High School Football Hall of Fame alongside NFL star Patrick Mahomes and former Baylor quarterback Robert Griffin III.

Traylor, however, shared the unique significance of the THSCA recognition, noting that his roots as a Texas high school football coach remain central to his identity.

“It’s been remarkable,” Traylor said. “The induction in Waco was very special, pretty cool, especially going in with Patrick Mahomes and the East Texas flavor that it had. But this one has a special place from my heart just because it’s where I came from, it’s my roots. I’ll always be a Texas high school football coach at heart.”

Traylor, a former high school coach known for his tenure at Gilmer High School, where he led the team to multiple state championships, said the THSCA honor resonates deeply.

“We’ve got a lot of East Texas,” Traylor said, referring to the robust East Texas representation on the UTSA football roster. “I’ve lived in those woods for a long, long time. I coached their parents and their grandparents. I just have a lot of connections there, a lot of built-in relationships, and we’re extremely thrilled.”

Traylor was sure to mention that he even coached G.J. Kinne, Texas State’s head football coach, at one point in time.

