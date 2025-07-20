UTSA’s Owen McCown on NFL roots, 2024 lessons and aspirations for 2025

SAN ANTONIO – Owen McCown, the University of Texas at San Antonio’s redshirt junior quarterback, carries a unique perspective shaped by his NFL lineage.

Born in 2003, McCown grew up as the son of Josh McCown, an 18-year NFL veteran who played for 12 teams. His uncle, Luke McCown, had a 12-year NFL career, and another uncle, Randy McCown, played quarterback at Texas A&M.

The family’s football roots trace back to Jacksonville, Texas, where all three McCown brothers were coached by current UTSA Head Coach Jeff Traylor at Jacksonville High School.

The connection gave McCown confidence in his decision to transfer to UTSA in December 2022 from Colorado, where he appeared in four games, completing 58.7% of his passes for 600 yards and two touchdowns.

McCown’s childhood saw frequent moves due to his father’s NFL career, living in cities like Arizona, North Carolina and Texas.

He began high school at Myers Park High School in Charlotte, North Carolina, before finishing at Rusk High School in Texas, where he threw for 3,341 yards and 33 touchdowns as a senior.

At UTSA, McCown steps into the role vacated by Frank Harris, the program’s all-time leading passer, who concluded a seven-year career in 2023.

In an exclusive offseason sit-down interview with McCown, the signal caller talks about his upbringing —the best and worst of it — how he’s handling the weight of being the leader of the Roadrunners and how he spends his time away from football.

