Incarnate Word football shares hopes for upcoming season at Southland Conference Media Day

SAN ANTONIO – The Southland Conference held its 2025 media day at the Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center in downtown San Antonio, kicking off excitement and anticipation for the upcoming season.

The University of Incarnate Word football sent three representatives — Head Coach Clint Killough, offensive lineman Traveon Newsome and linebacker Declan Williams.

The Cardinals walked into this year’s media day as the defending conference champions while also making it to the quarterfinal round of the 2024-2025 FCS Football Playoffs.

KSAT Sports had an opportunity to chat with the Cardinals, who shared how this year, their discipline and focus will help push them to get even further than they did last year.

“Collectively, everyone in our building are natural competitors, you know, myself from the top down, and we do a good job of finding competitive edges wherever we can,” Killough said.

Newsome emphasized the importance of staying focused.

“I think we got a chip on our shoulder,” Newsome said. “It’s a lot of light on us and hype on us right now, but you know, we got to execute the plan.”

Williams said the team knows what they have to do.

“I think (last season) was really important for the returning guys,” he said. “We have the blueprint. ... We got to show up every day and put in the work and get back to where we were.”

On Aug. 23, the Cardinals will open their season on the road against Nicholls State University on ESPN2.

Read also: