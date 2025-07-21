Steve Sarkisian, G.J. Kinne share their excitement for the upcoming season at THSCA Convention

SAN ANTONIO – With over 17,000 coaches from all over the state of Texas in San Antonio for the Texas High School Coaches Association (THSCA) Convention, big-name coaches see it as a perfect opportunity to network and chat with people who know them best: other coaches.

The University of Texas Head Football Coach Steve Sarkisian emphasized the importance of establishing connections with high school coaches in Texas, noting that a significant portion of his roster consists of the top football players in Texas.

“We’ve had 23 draft picks the last two years, which is the most in the country,” Sarkisian said. “We had 11 two years ago, and 12 this year. Of those 23 players drafted, 19 of those players are from the state of Texas. We had nine two years ago get drafted from the state of Texas, and we had 10 this year get drafted from the state of Texas, so this is vitally important to us in our ability to recruit our state.”

Another head coach who has worked his connections to secure top recruits and additions to his team through the transfer portal is Texas State’s G.J. Kinne.

The Bobcats are officially going to join the Pac-12 Conference in 2026, which Kinne couldn’t be more excited about.

“Just super excited about that pack, and a lot of work went into that as well,” said Coach Kinne. “President (Dr. Kelly) Damphousse obviously leading the charge on that, and just an unbelievable president and the vision that he has for this program from the first time I met him. So, you hit the nail on the head. Us going to the Pac was obviously a huge victory, but now, at least in my mind, it’s hard for me because I have a coaching job I have to do, but I also have to get things ready for the next step as well.”

UTSA Head Coach Jeff Traylor is set to speak at the THSCA Convention on Monday.