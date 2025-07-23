Mary’s daily grind: A behind-the-scenes tour of Dallas Cowboys training camp

OXNARD, Calif. – KSAT 12’s coverage of the Dallas Cowboys Training Camp in Oxnard, California, continues as the team hits the field for their first practice of the season.

This week, KSAT Sports Now introduced “Mary’s Daily Grind,” a new segment featuring KSAT 12’s Mary Rominger, where she shares a behind-the-scenes look at the Cowboys’ training camp experience.

Check out the video player above for a guided tour of the training camp grounds, showcasing what it’s like to step into the stands and the path to the media center where Mary, Larry and photographer Adam Higgins work to bring you the latest updates on KSAT 12.

Also on KSAT.com: