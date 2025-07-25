Skip to main content
Jets quarterback Justin Fields returns a day after dislocating toe, but doesn't practice

Dennis Waszak Jr.

Associated Press

New York Jets quarterback Justin Fields (7) throws a pass as he takes part in drills at the NFL football team's training camp Thursday, July 24, 2025, in Florham Park, N.J. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
New York Jets quarterbacks Justin Fields (7) and Tyrod Taylor (2) take part in drills at the NFL football team's training camp Thursday, July 24, 2025, in Florham Park, N.J. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
New York Jets quarterback Justin Fields (7) and quarterback Tyrod Taylor (2) walk in the field during drills at the NFL football team's training camp Thursday, July 24, 2025, in Florham Park, N.J. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. – Justin Fields returned to the practice field Friday but didn’t participate in drills a day after dislocating a toe on his right foot.

Fields, who was carted from the field Thursday early in practice, is being evaluated by the Jets on a daily basis.

Fields wore his helmet as he spent most of practice on the sideline and with the rest of the offense while appearing to walk without a noticeable limp. Veteran backup Tyrod Taylor led the offense during practice, with Adrian Martinez and rookie Brady Cook also receiving snaps.

Fields was hurt when a teammate stepped on his foot while he threw an incomplete pass to Jeremy Ruckert on his fifth play of team drills. The quarterback sat on the grass for a few moments before getting up and limping badly to the sideline while helped by a trainer. He then sat in the passenger seat of a cart that took him from the field to the facility, where he got up and walked under his own power.

