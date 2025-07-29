Northside ISD announces inaugural Athletics Hall of Honor class

SAN ANTONIO – Northside Independent School District has announced the inaugural Class of 2025 inductees into its Athletics Hall of Honor, celebrating outstanding athletic achievements, leadership and contributions to the community.

The honorees include legendary athletes, championship teams, visionary coaches and dedicated contributors whose legacies continue to inspire.

Clarissa Davis-Wrightsil , a basketball icon and John Jay High School alumna, is a two-time NCAA national player of the year and Olympic bronze medalist. Her remarkable career has paved the way for generations of young athletes nationwide.

Priest Holmes , a Marshall High School graduate and NFL star, made history with the Kansas City Chiefs and Baltimore Ravens, establishing himself as one of football’s most accomplished running backs.

Darold Williamson , a Holmes High School standout, won Olympic gold in the 4x400-meter relay at the 2004 Athens Games, bringing pride to Northside ISD.

Taurean Prince , who rose from Warren High School courts to the NBA, embodies resilience, talent and determination in his inspiring journey.

The 1966 Marshall Rams boys basketball team captured Northside ISD’s first boys basketball state championship, establishing a tradition of excellence that endures today.

The 2002 John Jay Mustangs boys basketball team made an unforgettable run to the Texas state championship game, leaving a lasting legacy in Northside history.

Ann Krueger , a pioneering coach and mentor, helped set the foundation for girls’ athletics excellence throughout Northside ISD.

Kirby Jameson , a longtime coach, administrator and advocate, played a key role in shaping and strengthening athletic programs across the district for decades.

Stanley Laing, assistant superintendent of athletics, has elevated Northside ISD athletics through visionary leadership and initiatives like “Beyond the Game.”

The Athletics Hall of Honor recognizes those whose achievements and dedication have made a lasting impact on Northside ISD and its student-athletes.

