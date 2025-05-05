Northside ISD announces its first Hall of Honor athletics inductees

SAN ANTONIO – The Northside Independent School District announced its first class of legendary athletes, coaches and teams who will be inducted into the district’s new “Hall of Honor.”

The 2025 Hall of Honor Induction Ceremony, scheduled for July 28, will celebrate a Super Bowl champion, an Olympic gold medalist and the first Northside ISD boys basketball team to win a state title, among other stellar NISD standouts.

Recommended Videos

The induction ceremony will begin at 6 p.m. at Northside Sports Gym at 8400 North Loop 1604 West.

Inductees

Clarissa Davis-Wrightsil — Two-time NCAA National Player of the Year, Olympic bronze medalist and John Jay High School graduate

Priest Holmes — Super Bowl Champion and former running back for the Kansas City Chiefs and Baltimore Ravens

Ann Krueger — Pioneering coach and mentor for NISD’s girls’ athletics

Kirby Jameson — Clark High School volleyball head coach who shaped the district’s athletic programs

Stanley Laing — Assistant Superintendent of Athletics and leader in the district’s “Beyond the Game” initiative

Taurean Prince — Current power forward for the Milwaukee Bucks and Warren High School graduate

Darold Williamson — 4x400-meter relay Olympic Gold medalist and Holmes High School graduate

1966 Marshall Rams Boys Basketball Team — The first Northside ISD team to win the boys basketball state championship

2002 John Jay Mustangs Boys Basketball Team — Winners of the Class 5A state championship

Tickets will be available to the public beginning on May 12. For more details, click here.

Read also: