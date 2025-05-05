Skip to main content
Partly Cloudy icon
80º
Join Insider for Free

Big Game Coverage

Harlan’s Tate Taylor brings home two gold medals after historic showing at UIL state track and field championships

Mary Rominger, Sports Anchor/Reporter

Tags: Big Game Coverage
Harlan’s Tate Taylor brings home two gold medals after historic showing at UIL state track and field championships (CREDIT: NISD HARLAN)

AUSTIN – Harlan junior Tate Taylor stole the spotlight at the 2025 UIL Class 6A state track and field championships in Austin at Mike A. Myers Stadium.

Taylor set a national high school record in the 100-meter dash, with a wind-legal 9.92 seconds, and won gold in the 200-meter dash.

In the 100-meter final, Taylor outran a competitive field, including Duncanville’s Brayden Williams (10.01), to break the 2022 national record of 9.93 set by Christian Miller.

Taylor’s time ranks him as the No. 2 under-20 sprinter globally. Later, Taylor claimed the 200-meter title in 20.14, breaking a 40-year-old UIL record and setting a national high school lead for 2025.

His historic double highlighted a meet where four national marks fell, cementing his status as a track superstar.

Read more reporting and watch highlights and full games on the Big Game Coverage page.

Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author
Mary Rominger headshot

Mary Rominger is KSAT 12 Sports' first full-time female sports anchor and reporter. She came to San Antonio from Mankato, Minn., where she worked as a weekend sports anchor at KEYC News Now. She has a journalism degree from Iowa State University and grew up in Southern California. Mary enjoys golfing, sports and finding new spots around town.

email

facebook

twitter

instagram

Loading...

Recommended Videos

KSAT DEALS