Harlan’s Tate Taylor brings home two gold medals after historic showing at UIL state track and field championships

AUSTIN – Harlan junior Tate Taylor stole the spotlight at the 2025 UIL Class 6A state track and field championships in Austin at Mike A. Myers Stadium.

Taylor set a national high school record in the 100-meter dash, with a wind-legal 9.92 seconds, and won gold in the 200-meter dash.

In the 100-meter final, Taylor outran a competitive field, including Duncanville’s Brayden Williams (10.01), to break the 2022 national record of 9.93 set by Christian Miller.

Taylor’s time ranks him as the No. 2 under-20 sprinter globally. Later, Taylor claimed the 200-meter title in 20.14, breaking a 40-year-old UIL record and setting a national high school lead for 2025.

His historic double highlighted a meet where four national marks fell, cementing his status as a track superstar.

