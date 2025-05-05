Padres’ Jackson Merrill helps San Antonio Missions win consecutive games while on rehab assignment

SAN ANTONIO – While on a rehabilitation assignment for a hamstring injury, San Diego Padres outfielder Jackson Merrill is back in San Antonio, working on returning to full health.

The 2024 MLB All-Star played his first game of the season with the San Antonio Missions on Saturday, helping the Missions snap a three-game losing streak to the Corpus Christi Hooks.

On Sunday, Merrill’s efforts contributed to a comeback win over the Hooks, tying the week series with Corpus Christi.

KSAT asked Merrill before Sunday’s game whether being back in San Antonio had helped center his focus and deepen his appreciation for the game of baseball.

“Yeah, baseball games are one of a kind, in my opinion,” said Merrill. “I’m so wired differently that if you say the word baseball or I see a baseball or I hear a crack of bat or anything, my head turns. I’m super involved, I just want to see it happening because I just love this game.

“You know I’ve grown up playing it, and I want more of it for the rest of my life.”

Merrill continued to express his deep commitment to the sport and the joy of returning to San Antonio.

“As long as I live, I’m gonna be invested in baseball, so coming back here and just seeing how the energy is so up and everybody’s having a great time, that makes me happy to see that it’s not just us at the big league level, it’s everywhere in our organization,” Merrill said.

The Missions will be home this week, hosting the Frisco Roughriders. The first game of the series is at 6:05 p.m. on Tuesday.