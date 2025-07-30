UIW football notches most preseason All-Americans of any FCS team

Incarnate Word Head Coach Clint Killough during the Cardinals game against Lamar on 11/9/2024 (Photographer: Nick Mantas).

SAN ANTONIO – When the 2025 FCS Football Central Preseason All-American Team was released on Tuesday, the University of Incarnate Word saw the most selections out of any school on the list.

Seven Cardinals all made the All-American preseason list:

Declan Williams

Traveon Newsome

Jalen Walthall

Jaylon Spears

Chedon James

Tyler Morton

Dune Smith

This year’s list was made up of 113 players from 51 schools, with UIW leading all schools with its seven selections.

Wide receiver Jalen Walthall is returning to the list after finishing on last year’s postseason first team. Offensive lineman Traveon Newsome is joining him as a first-team selection.

Cardinals wideout Chedon James made the third-team offense while Declan Williams, Dune Smith and Tyler Morton all made the third-team defense. Jaylon Speard made the third-team special teams list.

The Cardinals will kick off the 2025 FCS football season with the first game played in the country. UIW will face Nicholls State University on the road at noon on August 22.