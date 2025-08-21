EXCLUSIVE: 1-on-1 with UIW starting quarterback Richard Torres

SAN ANTONIO – It may be a few sleepless nights for San Antonio’s Richard Torres as the UIW Cardinals start their 2025 season this weekend on the road.

The former Southside High School quarterback was recently named the starting quarterback for the Cardinals.

Torres sat down with KSAT 12 Sports Director Larry Ramirez on Monday to talk about taking over the job and being named QB1 after a competitive training camp.

During the nearly 14-minute interview, Torres spoke about winning the starting quarterback position, what he likes about the offense this season and the impact 2025 No. 1 overall NFL draft pick Cam Ward left on the university.

The Cardinals will face Nicholls in Louisiana at noon on Saturday live on ESPN 2. UIW will have their first home game the following weekend, at 6 p.m. on Aug. 30 against Eastern Washington University.

Join us Thursday night at 7 p.m. on KSAT Sports Now for part two of Larry’s exclusive sit-down interview.

