Novak Djokovic shakes off a back problem and reaches the 4th round of the US Open at 38

Novak Djokovic, of Serbia, stretches against Cameron Norrie, of Great Britain, during the third round of the U.S . Open tennis championships, Friday, Aug. 29, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

NEW YORK – Novak Djokovic shook off a back problem early in the match to beat Cam Norrie on Friday night and at 38 become the oldest man to reach the fourth round of the U.S. Open since Jimmy Connors was the same age in 1991.

Djokovic pulled away to win 6-4, 6-7 (4), 6-2, 6-3, helped by hitting 18 aces in what he said was his best serving performance of the tournament.

The 24-time Grand Slam champion seemed in jeopardy of matching his earliest exit in Flushing Meadows when he needed medical attention near the end of the first set. But he recovered to reach the last 16 of a major for the 69th time, matching Roger Federer for most ever, and will next face German qualifier Jan-Lennard Struff.

The No. 7-seeded Djokovic wouldn't reveal specifics of his injury in his interview on the court after the match.

“I’m good. I’m as young as ever and as strong as ever,” Djokovic said.

It was during a point at 5-3 in the first set that Djokovic raised his racket awkwardly to reach a volley and immediately showed signs that all was not well. He began trying to stretch his back between points and barely ran for one ball that Norrie hit toward a corner.

After that, Djokovic indicated to the chair umpire that he wanted a visit from a trainer, and soon was walking to the locker room for a medical timeout, clutching at his lower left back. Djokovic returned to the court soon and held serve to take the opening set.

At the changeover at 2-1 in the second set, Djokovic got a back massage while seated on the sideline and also was given pills by a doctor.

It's the third time at a Grand Slam tournament this season that Djokovic has been hampered after getting hurt during a match. At the Australian Open in January, he tore a hamstring and was unable to continue after one set of his semifinal against Alexander Zverev.

At Wimbledon in July, Djokovic took an awkward fall in the last game of his quarterfinal victory, tweaking his groin muscle, and while he stayed in the bracket there, he was clearly compromised during a semifinal loss against eventual champion Jannik Sinner.

The U.S. Open was Djokovic's first tournament since then and he's had some struggles in each of his first three matches.

“My team wants me to suffer on the court so I can get more minutes of match play,” he joked.

