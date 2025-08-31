Vulnerable Man City fades to 2-1 loss at Brighton in Premier League after Haaland goal

Brighton and Hove Albion players celebrate after Brighton's Brajan Gruda scored his side's second goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Brighton and Hove Albion and Manchester City at the Falmer stadium in Brighton, England, Sunday, Aug. 31, 2025. (AP Photo/Ian Walton)

Brighton came from behind to beat Manchester City 2-1 on Sunday in the Premier League for the second straight season, highlighting the vulnerabilities still present in Pep Guardiola's once-dominant team.

Brajan Gruda surged through an open defense, rounded the goalkeeper and slotted into an empty net for an 89th-minute winner for Brighton, which trailed to Erling Haaland's first-half strike — his 88th goal in 100 Premier League appearances since moving to England in 2022.

City conceded an equalizer in the 67th minute after Matheus Nunes raised his arm in the area to block a shot, with James Milner converting the penalty for Brighton.

With City noticeably fading, Brighton created a succession of chances before Gruda converted one.

After opening with a 4-0 win at Wolverhampton, City has lost 2-0 at home to Tottenham and now caved at Amex Stadium.

West Ham eased the pressure on manager Graham Potter with a 3-0 win at Nottingham Forest, secured by late goals by Jarrod Bowen, Lucas Paqueta — from the penalty spot — and Callum Wilson.

West Ham lost its first two games in the league, conceding eight goals in the process, and also was eliminated from the English League Cup in midweek.

Later Sunday, Liverpool hosts Arsenal in a meeting of two likely title contenders, and Crystal Palace visits Aston Villa.

