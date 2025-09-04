Sinner was worried about more than his rackets when US Open fan tried to open his bag

Jannik Sinner, of Italy, returns a shot to Lorenzo Musetti, of Italy, during the quarterfinal round of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Wednesday, Sept. 3, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

NEW YORK – When a fan tried to grab Jannik Sinner’s bag after a U.S. Open match, the defending champion wasn’t just worried about losing some of his tennis equipment.

“I checked straightaway if he took something, because I don’t have only rackets there,” Sinner said Wednesday night after returning to the semifinals at Flushing Meadows. “I have my phone. I have my wallet.”

It was following his previous victory, in the fourth round on Monday night, that a fan attempted to open Sinner’s bag when the 24-year-old went over to the stands to give away a towel and pose for a photograph. A member of the security staff quickly stopped the fan, and Sinner walked away from the crowd.

Sinner said he'd never had something like that happen before.

“But I feel like the security is doing great job. Especially on court, there are lots of security,” Sinner said. "I believe especially the big tournaments, they make an amazing job to (make us) feel safe. So even new things happen like this, they make a great job.

“It’s all fine.”

Sinner beat fellow Italian Lorenzo Musetti 6-1, 6-4, 6-2 on Wednesday. He will be back in Arthur Ashe Stadium on Friday against No. 25 Felix Auger-Aliassime.

