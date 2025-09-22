Scholar Athlete of the Week: Addison Miller, Davenport High School

SAN ANTONIO – Meet KSAT’s newest Scholar Athlete of the Week: Addison Miller of Davenport High School.

Addison is the captain of the volleyball team and was a member of the state championship squad from 2023.

She’s been named Academic All-State two years in a row. She’s also a member of the National Honor Society.

Addison performs community service through volleyball kids camps and officiating youth sports games at her local gym.

Addison maintains a 3.9 GPA and is ranked in the top ten percent of her class. Addison plans to attend Texas A&M University in College Station and major in business management.