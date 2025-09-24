Former NBA champions show support for Spurs’ possible future in downtown San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – The last time the San Antonio Spurs entertained a move to a new arena, the team had one NBA championship under its belt.

The Spurs were also playing home games in a stadium designed for football and competing successfully in the tough Western Conference while building a dynasty under head coach Gregg Popovich.

The Spurs’ possible move to a new arena this time around is an entirely different path.

Even though there are vast differences compared to over 20 years ago, support from some familiar faces emerged on Saturday.

The recent induction of the 1999 Spurs championship team into the San Antonio Sports Hall of Fame took place at the Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center last weekend. Former Spurs guard Avery Johnson and center Will Perdue spoke to the media to reflect on their time with the organization. They also showed support for the new arena.

