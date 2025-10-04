NFL commentator Mark Sanchez hospitalized in stable condition after stabbing in Indianapolis

FILE - New York Jets head coach Rex Ryan, right, talks with quarterback Mark Sanchez (6) before an NFL football game between the Tennessee Titans and the New York Jets on Monday, Dec. 17, 2012, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne, File)

INDIANAPOLIS – NFL commentator and former quarterback Mark Sanchez was apparently stabbed in an overnight altercation in downtown Indianapolis and was hospitalized on Saturday.

Sanchez, who was in Indianapolis to call Sunday’s Raiders-Colts game, was in stable condition, Fox Sports said on social media.

Indianapolis police released a statement that didn't identify Sanchez but said they were investigating a confrontation that occurred around 12:30 a.m. Saturday between two men, one of whom was hospitalized with stab wounds.

The other man received treatment for lacerations, police said. Detectives had reviewed video footage of the confrontation, which police said occurred in the popular downtown nightlife Wholesale District next to the Indiana statehouse.

Police said the case would be given to the Marion County prosecutor's office to decide on charges. That office didn't immediately respond to an inquiry from The Associated Press.

Police said neither man was a local resident and called it an “isolated incident between the two men and not a random act of violence.”

Few other details were available.

“We are deeply grateful to the medical team for their exceptional care and support. Our thoughts and prayers are with Mark, and we ask that everyone please respect his and his family’s privacy during this time,” Fox Sports said.

Sanchez, 38, had a 10-year NFL career before retiring in 2019. He appeared on ABC and ESPN for two years before joining Fox Sports as a game analyst in 2021.

The Long Beach, California, native, starred at Southern California before he was selected by the New York Jets with the fifth pick in the 2009 NFL draft.

He passed for 3,207 yards and 34 touchdowns while leading the Trojans to a 12-1 record during his junior year, which included a victory over Penn State in the 2009 Rose Bowl.

He spent four seasons with the Jets, starting each of his 62 games while throwing for 12,092 yards and 68 touchdowns with 69 interceptions. The Jets lost in the AFC championship in each of Sanchez’s first two years in the league.

Sanchez also appeared in games with Philadelphia, Dallas and Washington. He finished his playing career with 15,357 yards passing, 86 TD passes and 89 interceptions.

