Kentucky Derby winner Sovereignty scratched from the Breeders' Cup Classic because of a fever FILE - Jockey Junior Alvarado reacts aboard Sovereignty (2), as he crosses the finish line aboard Sovereignty (2) ahead of Journalism (7), with jockey Umberto Rispoli up, to win the 157th running of the Belmont Stakes horse race, Saturday, June 7, 2025, in Saratoga Springs, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill, file) (Jessica Hill) DEL MAR, Calif. – Kentucky Derby and Belmont Stakes winner Sovereignty has been scratched and will not run in the Breeders' Cup Classic on Saturday after catching a fever this week, taking the favorite out of the $7 million world championship race.
Trainer Bill Mott announced the decision Wednesday to scratch the country’s top 3-year-old horse. Mott had previously said Sovereignty not racing was a possibility.
Sovereignty opened as a heavy 6-5 morning line favorite in the field of 10, which also includes Derby and Belmont runner up and Preakness winner Journalism. The Breeders' Cup Classic was expected to determine the horse of the year.
Mott and ownership have made it clear over the past several months that they would play it safe with Sovereignty, including the call
to skip the Preakness after he won the Derby and looked like a legitimate Triple Crown candidate.
___
AP horse racing:
https://apnews.com/hub/horse-racing
Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Monkeys escape from overturned truck ▶ 1:04 Monkeys escape from overturned truck 🎃 HALLOWEEN FORECAST 👻 ▶ 1:14 🎃 HALLOWEEN FORECAST 👻 Community traumatized by uncovered bodies, blood left behind at crime scenes call for change ▶ 1:18 Community traumatized by uncovered bodies, blood left behind at crime scenes call for change 1 dead, 3 detained after Northwest Side motel shooting, SAPD says ▶ 0:45 1 dead, 3 detained after Northwest Side motel shooting, SAPD says WATCH: Hurricane hunter shows inside the eye of Hurricane Melissa ▶ 0:16 WATCH: Hurricane hunter shows inside the eye of Hurricane Melissa Kendall County residents recover from EF-1 tornado ▶ 0:37 Kendall County residents recover from EF-1 tornado USDA: No federal food aid will go out Nov. 1 ▶ 1:25 USDA: No federal food aid will go out Nov. 1 Car plows through Southwest Side bedroom ▶ 0:25 Car plows through Southwest Side bedroom What to know about voting in the Nov. 4 election in Bexar County ▶ 1:04 What to know about voting in the Nov. 4 election in Bexar County Halloween season: How your brain turns fear into fun ▶ 1:46 Halloween season: How your brain turns fear into fun 1-on-1 with Colin Allred, candidate for US Senate ▶ 0:41 1-on-1 with Colin Allred, candidate for US Senate James Talarico shares his favorite things about Texas ▶ 1:48 James Talarico shares his favorite things about Texas Social Security recipients get a 2.8% cost-of-living boost in 2026, average of $56 per month ▶ 0:59 Social Security recipients get a 2.8% cost-of-living boost in 2026, average of $56 per month TCEQ approves wastewater facility permit over Helotes Creek watershed ▶ 2:16 TCEQ approves wastewater facility permit over Helotes Creek watershed Filmmaker Scott Duncan discusses upcoming documentary on brother Tim Duncan ahead of premiere ▶ 0:40 Filmmaker Scott Duncan discusses upcoming documentary on brother Tim Duncan ahead of premiere Cost of convenience: Is it cheaper to shop curbside or in-store? ▶ 1:39 Cost of convenience: Is it cheaper to shop curbside or in-store? Elsewhere Too scales back ‘family friendly’ hours after new location damaged during opening week ▶ 0:18 Elsewhere Too scales back ‘family friendly’ hours after new location damaged during opening week Celebrate the holiday season at The Rock at La Cantera ▶ 0:50 Celebrate the holiday season at The Rock at La Cantera Tips to keep your Halloween, Christmas inflatables safe from potential thieves ▶ 0:49 Tips to keep your Halloween, Christmas inflatables safe from potential thieves Spurs gear, San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo apparel banned from polling locations ▶ 0:43 Spurs gear, San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo apparel banned from polling locations Who will pay for the new Spurs arena? KSAT explains ▶ 1:44 Who will pay for the new Spurs arena? KSAT explains History of Mamapeño, the mascot who has won baseball hearts across San Antonio ▶ 1:43 History of Mamapeño, the mascot who has won baseball hearts across San Antonio Powdered Wig Machine: From killer cooking show to SA’s underground rock revolution ▶ 1:13 Powdered Wig Machine: From killer cooking show to SA’s underground rock revolution Pop Pistol: San Antonio’s sonic architects celebrate 20 Years of music and art ▶ 0:59 Pop Pistol: San Antonio’s sonic architects celebrate 20 Years of music and art 🦛 Hangin' with the Hippos 🦛 ▶ 0:32 🦛 Hangin' with the Hippos 🦛 Previous photo Next photo