Miami Dolphins and General Manager Chris Grier agree to part ways

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins and Chris Grier have agreed to part ways, ending his 10-year tenure as general manager.

The decision comes after Miami fell to 2-7 on the season following Thursday night’s 28-6 rout against the Baltimore Ravens.

During Grier’s tenure — he has been with the organization since 2000, and general manager since 2016 — the Dolphins recorded five winning seasons and three playoff appearances but failed to win a postseason game. Miami’s 25-year playoff win drought remains the longest active streak in the NFL.

“As I assessed the state of the team and in my discussions with Chris, it became clear to both of us that change could not wait,” Miami owner Stephen Ross said in a statement. “We must improve — in 2025, 2026 and beyond — and it needs to start right now.”

After the Dolphins were eliminated from the postseason following the 2024 regular-season finale, Ross issued a statement saying Grier and Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel would continue to lead the organization “with my full support,” while cautioning against the “status quo.”

McDaniel, who has fielded questions about his job security all season, is expected to remain as Miami's head coach at least through the rest of the season, ESPN reported Friday morning.

Dolphins senior personnel executive Champ Kelly will be Miami’s interim general manager the rest of the season, and the team will begin its search for a permanent GM.

“I have always been and remain committed to building a winning team that consistently competes for championships," Ross said. “I am incredibly proud of our leadership as an NFL organization and our continued commitment to the community, but our performance on the field and our team-building process have not been good enough. There are no excuses.”

Grier rose through the Dolphins’ scouting ranks before being promoted to general manager in 2016. During his tenure, he oversaw several key acquisitions that produced cornerstone players for the franchise, but ultimately failed to deliver the playoff success long expected in Miami.

His first ever draft pick as GM was the 2016 selection Laremy Tunsil, who went on to be a Pro Bowl offensive tackle after being traded to Houston for a bevy of picks that ultimately allowed the Dolphins to acquire stars like Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle and Bradley Chubb.

Other successful draft picks by Grier included Pro Bowl cornerback Xavien Howard, safety Minkah Fitzpatrick, defensive tackle Christian Wilkins and quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. He also acquired key veterans like left tackle Terron Armstead, running back Raheem Mostert and defensive end Calais Campbell in free agency and traded for All-Pro Jalen Ramsey in 2023.

But Grier faced criticism on numerous roster construction decisions, including a failure to invest in an offensive line and neglecting the backup quarterback position in 2024, when Tagovailoa missed six games because of a concussion and hip injury.

“I want to thank the fans for their continued support and passion for this team,” Ross said. "You deserve a championship-caliber team you can be proud of. There’s much work ahead to return the Dolphins to sustained success, and that work begins now, finishing the season strong, evaluating all areas of our football operation, and moving forward with a clear vision for the future.”

