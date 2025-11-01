Brissett will start third straight game at QB for Cardinals because of Murray's foot injury Arizona Cardinals' Jacoby Brissett throws during the first half of an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers Sunday, Oct. 19, 2025, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin) Arizona Cardinals' Jacoby Brissett throws during the first half of an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers Sunday, Oct. 19, 2025, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri) Arizona Cardinals' Kyler Murray throws the ball before an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers Sunday, Oct. 19, 2025, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri) Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) runs the ball against the Tennessee Titans safety Amani Hooker, right, during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 5, 2025, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
TEMPE, Ariz. – Veteran backup Jacoby Brissett will start his third straight game at quarterback for the Arizona Cardinals on Monday night against the Dallas Cowboys while Kyler Murray continues to recover from a lingering foot injury.
Coach Jonathan Gannon told reporters on Saturday that Brissett would start. Murray could still be active and have a role if his foot improves over the next 48 hours.
Murray has been listed as limited on this week's practice reports. The two-time Pro Bowl selection hasn't played since Oct. 5 against the Tennessee Titans.
Brissett has played well in Murray's place, throwing for 599 yards, four touchdowns and one interception in two starts.
The Cardinals (2-5) will try to snap a five-game losing streak when they face the Cowboys on Monday.
