Commanders' Daron Payne was suspended for a game for hitting Amon-Ra St. Brown Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams (18) runs away from Washington Commanders nose tackle Daron Payne (94) during the second half of an NFL football game Monday, Oct. 13, 2025, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Nick Wass) (Nick Wass, Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved) ASHBURN, Va. – Washington Commanders defensive tackle Daron Payne was suspended for one game without pay by the NFL on Monday for hitting Detroit Lions receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown during the teams’ game the night before.
Payne was ejected for unsportsmanlike conduct in the second quarter of
Washington’s 44-22 loss to visiting Detroit on Sunday.
He will miss Washington’s game next Sunday in Spain against the Miami Dolphins.
The NFL said Payne was punished under a rule that applies to “any act which is contrary to the generally understood principles of sportsmanship,” including “throwing a punch, or a forearm,” and another rule that prohibits “striking, swinging at or clubbing the head or neck of an opponent with the wrist(s), arm(s), elbow(s), or hand(s).”
Payne is allowed to appeal the suspension.
The Commanders (3-7) have lost five games in a row.
