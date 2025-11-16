Southeastern Louisiana puts together a strong defensive performance in 10-7 win over Incarnate Word SAN ANTONIO – Carson Camp threw for 199 yards and a touchdown, and Southeastern Louisiana put together a strong defensive performance to beat Incarnate Word 10-7 on Saturday.
Southeastern Louisiana scored the opening 10 points of the game on a 22-yard field goal by Guillermo Garcia Rodriguez and Camp’s 37-yard connection with Deantre Jackson on the opening drive of the second half.
UIW covered 99 yards in 10 plays to get on the board with Timothy Carter’s 1-yard run with 4:21 remaining in the fourth. After SE Louisiana went three-and-out, Incarnate word went 61 yards in 11 plays to set up a 38-yard field-goal attempt that
deflected off the crossbar with seven seconds left.
SLU (8-3, 6-1 Southland) secured its first win in San Antonio since 2016. The Lions offense entered averaging 35.2 points per game — including 42.8 points per contest versus FCS opponents
EJ Colson was 16 of 24 for 158 yards passing for Incarnate Word (4-7, 2-5). Jaylon Spears rushed for 97 yards and Carter added 83 yards on the ground with a touchdown.
