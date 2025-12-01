Catch of the year? Commanders' Treylon Burks makes incredible 1-handed TD grab vs. Broncos

Washington Commanders wide receiver Treylon Burks (13) catches a touchdown pass as Denver Broncos cornerback Riley Moss, left, defends during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 30, 2025, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough)

LANDOVER, Md. – Treylon Burks made one of the best catches of the NFL season, a falling, one-handed grab in the corner of the end zone in the Washington Redskins' 27-26 overtime loss to the Denver Broncos on Sunday night.

On third-and-goal from the 5 on Washington's opening possession of the second half, Marcus Mariota took a shotgun snap and threw to Burks on a fade route. Covered closely by cornerback Riley Moss, Burks turned, leaped and extended his right arm, bringing the ball in as he fell to the turf.

It was Burks' second career touchdown and first since 2022, and it drew raves from NBC commentator Cris Collinsworth, who compared it to a famous one-handed grab by Odell Beckham Jr. during a Sunday night game in 2014. Burks wears No. 13, Beckham's number with the Giants.

Beckham took notice, posting “13 13” — on social media.

Burks deflected the fuss.

“To me, it was just making a play for the team, honestly,” Burks said. “I'm not the type that will sit there and scroll on the internet. I kind of stay away from that.”

Burks was back in the lineup after having finger surgery on that same right hand three weeks ago. He's working to resurrect his career after being a first-round selection by Tennessee in 2022.

The Commanders took a chance on him even as he was coming off an ACL injury. He came into the game with just four catches for 72 yards this season.

“We knew he wasn't there yet,” Commanders coach Dan Quinn said. "We said, 'We're not going to miss a step with you, man. We're going to develop you.' Then you see him in there at 6 a.m. and wanting to learn. This is a guy who wanted to prove it, who wanted to show it, and I thought, ‘We’re going to give him the space to do that.' “I think there's a lot there, and I'm really excited he's here.”

