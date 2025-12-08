Skip to main content
Sports

Scholar Athlete of the Week: Cavan Davis, Center Point High School

KSAT 12 Sports and CHRISTUS Children’s shine a spotlight on a local senior student athlete

Daniel Villanueva, Sports Producer

Mark Mendez, Photojournalist

Larry Ramirez, Sports Director

CENTER POINT, Texas – Meet KSAT’s newest Scholar Athlete of the Week: Cavan Davis of Center Point High School.

Cavan is a four-year member of the football team where he started in over 30 consecutive games. He’s also a member of the varsity basketball team, powerlifting and track and field.

Cavan has been named Academic All-District for football, basketball and powerlifting.

He’s a member of the FFA and performs community service through Student Disaster Recovery and Student Church Planting.

Cavan maintains a 4.4 GPA and is ranked seventh in his class. Cavan plans to attend the Universal Technical Institute and earn a degree in diesel and automotive technology.

