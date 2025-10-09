Scholar Athlete of the Week: Lily Brockman, Davenport High School

SAN ANTONIO – Meet KSAT’s newest Scholar Athlete of the Week: Lily Brockman of Davenport High School.

Lily is a two-year member of the varsity volleyball team, where she was named Academic All-State as a junior.

She’s a member of the National Honor Society and performs community service through Vacation Bible School, the Humane Society, Habitat for Humanity and her local elementary school.

Lily maintains a 3.7 GPA and is ranked in the top 20% of her class. Lily plans to attend Texas A&M University in College Station and major in business marketing.

