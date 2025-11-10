Scholar Athlete of the Week: Maverick Vela, Southside High School KSAT 12 Sports and CHRISTUS Children’s shine a spotlight on a local senior student athlete SAN ANTONIO – Meet KSAT’s newest Scholar Athlete of the Week: Maverick Vela of Southside High School.
Maverick is one of the captains of the varsity football team.
He’s also the team captain of the varsity track and field where he set a new school record in the pole vault his junior year. He was named MVP and selected to the Mile Split All-City First-Team.
Maverick is a member of the National Honor Society and the Future Farmers of America. He performs community service through the Southside ISD Food Bank, Habitat for Humanity and First Assembly of God Church.
He maintains a 4.0 GPA and is ranked tenth in his class. Maverick plans to pole vault at the collegiate level, major in kinesiology with a concentration in physical therapy.
About the Authors Daniel Villanueva headshot
Daniel P. Villanueva has been with KSAT 12 since 2003 and is the producer of the station's sports streaming show KSAT Sports Now. Villanueva is a graduate of St. Mary's University and is a TAPB and Lone Star Emmy award winner.
