Scholar Athlete of the Week: Monica Wilson, Southwest Legacy High School

KSAT 12 Sports and CHRISTUS Children’s shine a spotlight on a local senior student athlete

Daniel Villanueva, Sports Producer

Mark Mendez, Photojournalist

Larry Ramirez, Sports Director

SAN ANTONIO – Meet KSAT’s newest Scholar Athlete of the Week: Monica Wilson of Southwest Legacy High School.

Monica is a four-year member and captain of the varsity tennis team. She’s a member of the District 28-5A championship team and was named district MVP as a junior.

She was named First-Team All-District the last two years and Academic All-District since she was a sophomore.

She’s also a member of the National Society of Leadership and Success and the Student-Athlete Leadership Team. She performs community service through Titan Warriors and Daily Bread Ministries.

Monica maintains a 4.0 GPA and is ranked fifth in her class. Monica plans to attend Austin College and major in psychology.

