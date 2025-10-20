Scholar Athlete of the Week: Monica Wilson, Southwest Legacy High School

SAN ANTONIO – Meet KSAT’s newest Scholar Athlete of the Week: Monica Wilson of Southwest Legacy High School.

Monica is a four-year member and captain of the varsity tennis team. She’s a member of the District 28-5A championship team and was named district MVP as a junior.

She was named First-Team All-District the last two years and Academic All-District since she was a sophomore.

She’s also a member of the National Society of Leadership and Success and the Student-Athlete Leadership Team. She performs community service through Titan Warriors and Daily Bread Ministries.

Monica maintains a 4.0 GPA and is ranked fifth in her class. Monica plans to attend Austin College and major in psychology.