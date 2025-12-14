Michigan search includes Arizona State's Kenny Dillingham, Missouri’s Eli Drinkwitz, AP source says

Arizona State head coach Kenny Dillingham encourages his players prior to an NCAA college football game against West Virginia Saturday, Nov. 15, 2025, in Tempe, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – The firm hired by Michigan to search for a football coach to replace Sherrone Moore has contacted representatives for Arizona State's Kenny Dillingham and Missouri’s Eli Drinkwitz, according to a person familiar with the situation.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Saturday because they were not authorized to share details of the search.

Recommended Videos

Moore was fired on Wednesday, when the school said an investigation uncovered his inappropriate relationship with a staffer. Two days later, Moore was charged with three crimes after prosecutors said he "barged his way” into the apartment of a woman he'd been having an affair with and threatened to kill himself.

College football's winningest program suddenly needs a coach.

After the 35-year-old Dillingham was linked to numerous open jobs last month, he said he was not leaving his alma mater.

Two weeks ago, Drinkwitz agreed to a six-year contract that increases his average compensation to $10.75 million annually.

Michigan is hoping to hire a coach this month, helping its chances of retaining recruits and keeping key players out of the transfer portal in January.

Dillingham, who is from Scottsdale, Arizona, graduated from Arizona State in 2013 and started his coaching career as an assistant for the Sun Devils. After coaching at Memphis, he was the offensive coordinator for Auburn, Florida State and Oregon before returning to Arizona State.

Dillingham orchestrated a quick turnaround, leading the Sun Devils to the Big 12 championship and the College Football Playoff for the first time last year.

Arizona State was 8-4 this season, improving Dillingham's record to 22-16 over three seasons.

The 42-year-old Drinkwitz is 46-28 in six seasons at Missouri after going 12-1 in a year at Appalachian State. He has built the Tigers into a steady Southeastern Conference program, earning five straight bowl bids.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here and here (AP News mobile app). AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football