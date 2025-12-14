Philip Rivers throws first-half TD pass for Colts in 44-year-old's first start in nearly 5 years

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Philip Rivers (17) throws during the first half of an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks, Sunday, Dec. 14, 2025, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)

SEATTLE – Philip Rivers showed he still knows how to play quarterback at age 44, throwing a first-half touchdown pass for the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday after ending a nearly five-year retirement.

Rivers ran the Colts' offense effectively against the Seattle Seahawks' stout defense. His 7-yard TD pass to Josh Downs with 1:33 remaining in the second quarter gave Indianapolis a 13-6 halftime lead.

Recommended Videos

It was Rivers' first touchdown pass since he threw a 27-yarder to Jack Doyle in the Colts’ 27-24 loss to the Buffalo Bills in a wild-card playoff game on Jan. 9, 2021. He also became the fifth player in NFL history to throw a TD pass at age 44 or older, joining Tom Brady, George Blanda, Steve DeBerg and Vinny Testaverde.

Rivers was 10 of 16 for 81 yards in the first half. He also led the Colts to two first-half field goals while relying largely on short throws to the outside and screen passes. He was sacked once.

Indianapolis signed the Pro Football Hall of Fame semifinalist to its practice squad on Tuesday, and he was added to the Colts’ active roster on Saturday.

Rivers practiced all week, but he hadn’t taken a snap since that playoff loss after the 2020 season.

Rivers was chosen last month as one of 26 semifinalists for the Hall of Fame's class of 2026 but will now have his eligibility delayed. A player must be out of the league for at least five years before his candidacy can be considered. The earliest Rivers can be a candidate is for the class of 2031.

The Colts turned to Rivers after Daniel Jones suffered a season-ending torn Achilles tendon. Jones, who wore No. 17 with the Colts, had surgery this week and is allowing Rivers to wear the No. 17 he wore throughout his NFL career.

Rookie Riley Leonard was active Sunday but did not start after suffering a right knee injury last week. Veteran quarterback Brett Rypien, who also was promoted from the practice squad to the active roster this week, was inactive.

Indy has lost three straight and four of five to fall out of the AFC South lead. The Colts entered Sunday out of position for a playoff berth. The Seahawks, meanwhile, began the day tied with the Los Angeles Rams atop the NFC West.

The Colts hope Rivers, an eight-time Pro Bowler who was the 2013 NFL Comeback Player of the Year, can salvage their postseason hopes. Rivers ranks among the league’s top 10 in wins, career attempts, completions, yards passing, touchdown passes and 300-yard games.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL