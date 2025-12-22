Scholar Athlete of the Week: Lilly Rose Mendoza, Burbank High School KSAT 12 Sports and CHRISTUS Children’s shine a spotlight on a local senior student athlete SAN ANTONIO – Meet KSAT’s newest Scholar Athlete of the Week: Lilly Rose Mendoza of Burbank High School.
Lilly Rose is a two-year member of the varsity softball team and two-year member and captain of the varsity tennis team.
She was named First-Team All-District and Academic All-District for tennis.
She’s been the secretary of the Student Council the last three years, is the vice president of Best Buddies and is a member of the Natonal Honor Society.
She performs community service through Good News Pumpkin Patch and a local food bank.
Lilly Rose maintains a 4.0 grade point average and is ranked in the top eleven percent of her class. Lilly Rose plans to attend college and major in forensic science.
Daniel Villanueva
Daniel P. Villanueva has been with KSAT 12 since 2003 and is the producer of the station's sports streaming show KSAT Sports Now. Villanueva is a graduate of St. Mary's University and is a TAPB and Two-time Lone Star Emmy award winner for sports and news.
