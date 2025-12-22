Scholar Athlete of the Week: Lilly Rose Mendoza, Burbank High School

SAN ANTONIO – Meet KSAT’s newest Scholar Athlete of the Week: Lilly Rose Mendoza of Burbank High School.

Lilly Rose is a two-year member of the varsity softball team and two-year member and captain of the varsity tennis team.

She was named First-Team All-District and Academic All-District for tennis.

She’s been the secretary of the Student Council the last three years, is the vice president of Best Buddies and is a member of the Natonal Honor Society.

She performs community service through Good News Pumpkin Patch and a local food bank.

Lilly Rose maintains a 4.0 grade point average and is ranked in the top eleven percent of her class. Lilly Rose plans to attend college and major in forensic science.