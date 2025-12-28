TCU, USC settle into San Antonio as Alamo Bowl kickoff nears

SAN ANTONIO – Texas Christian and No. 16 Southern California arrived in the Alamo City on Friday, kicking off festivities for the 33rd annual Valero Alamo Bowl.

Players were welcomed into San Antonio’s rich culture with a mariachi performance and cowboy hats.

Both teams said they appreciate the special bonding moments offered by the bowl while preparing to play in the Alamodome on Tuesday.

The Horned Frogs and Trojans attended a Spurs game at the Frost Bank Center and made a visit out to SeaWorld on Saturday ahead of scheduled practices.

“What a great city,” TCU coach Sonny Dykes said. “I know the hospitality is going to be incredible. Our guys have really been looking forward to getting here.”

The Alamo Bowl kicks off at 8 p.m. Tuesday.

KSAT Sports Now will have a special pregame show at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday on KSAT 12 and KSAT+.

