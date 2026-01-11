49ers' George Kittle carted off with right Achilles tendon injury in playoff game against Eagles San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle (85) is carted off the field after an injury during the first half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, Jan. 11, 2026, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Derik Hamilton) San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle (85) is carted off the field after an injury during the first half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, Jan. 11, 2026, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Derik Hamilton) Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Quinyon Mitchell (27) breaks up a pass intended for San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle (85) during the first half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game Sunday, Jan. 11, 2026, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Derik Hamilton) Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Quinyon Mitchell (27) breaks up a pass intended for San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle (85) during the first half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game Sunday, Jan. 11, 2026, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)
Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle (85) is carted off the field after an injury during the first half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, Jan. 11, 2026, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Derik Hamilton)
PHILADELPHIA – San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle was carted off the field with a right Achilles tendon injury late in the first half of Sunday's wild-card playoff game at Philadelphia.
Kittle was pushed out of bounds on a 6-yard reception and grabbed the back of his lower right leg. He was ruled out for the rest of the game.
Kittle is a key part of both the run and pass game for the 49ers but played in just 11 games this season because of injuries. He missed five games early this season with a hamstring injury.
The catch was Kittle's first of the game. He clapped for his teammates as he was driven to the locker room.
___
AP NFL:
https://apnews.com/hub/nfl
Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
More construction begins downtown as city, Centro San Antonio work to ease impact ▶ 1:21 More construction begins downtown as city, Centro San Antonio work to ease impact People in Northeast Side neighborhood fearful about repeated nighttime gunfire ▶ 0:59 People in Northeast Side neighborhood fearful about repeated nighttime gunfire Video shows former Bexar County day care employee accused of injuring child ▶ 0:57 Video shows former Bexar County day care employee accused of injuring child Culinary students cook up innovative food at food entrepreneurship boot camp ▶ 0:45 Culinary students cook up innovative food at food entrepreneurship boot camp Residents concerned over Guajolote Ranch plans, say it could increase Scenic Loop traffic sixfold ▶ 0:47 Residents concerned over Guajolote Ranch plans, say it could increase Scenic Loop traffic sixfold Former Robb Elementary staff member describes moments during mass shooting ▶ 2:13 Former Robb Elementary staff member describes moments during mass shooting Windy & warm Thursday, turning colder this weekend ▶ 1:14 Windy & warm Thursday, turning colder this weekend Proposed Visa, Mastercard settlement could change checkout experience for shoppers ▶ 1:34 Proposed Visa, Mastercard settlement could change checkout experience for shoppers Newborn safely surrendered in Lubbock as San Antonio faces Safe Haven Baby Box delays ▶ 0:40 Newborn safely surrendered in Lubbock as San Antonio faces Safe Haven Baby Box delays Family of Robb Elementary School shooting victim expresses disappointment in Uvalde County DA ▶ 1:28 Family of Robb Elementary School shooting victim expresses disappointment in Uvalde County DA SA prepares to move rainbows from crosswalks to sidewalks in Pride district ▶ 0:46 SA prepares to move rainbows from crosswalks to sidewalks in Pride district San Antonio protesters demand justice after ICE officer fatally shoots woman in Minneapolis ▶ 1:11 San Antonio protesters demand justice after ICE officer fatally shoots woman in Minneapolis Warrant issued for man suspected of beating another man unconscious during Freeman Coliseum concert ▶ 1:11 Warrant issued for man suspected of beating another man unconscious during Freeman Coliseum concert Lawsuit filed against H-E-B, others after 4 women killed in 18-wheeler crash in Texas Panhandle ▶ 0:58 Lawsuit filed against H-E-B, others after 4 women killed in 18-wheeler crash in Texas Panhandle Maverick County judge orders competency test for man accused in fatal Eagle Pass casino shooting ▶ 0:41 Maverick County judge orders competency test for man accused in fatal Eagle Pass casino shooting H-E-B opens new store in northwest Bexar County ▶ 1:17 H-E-B opens new store in northwest Bexar County San Antonio nursery closing after 45 years to convert land into green space ▶ 0:31 San Antonio nursery closing after 45 years to convert land into green space Comfort residents celebrate withdrawal of wastewater permit application for massive development ▶ 0:44 Comfort residents celebrate withdrawal of wastewater permit application for massive development Woman fears heavily stained mattress dumped in empty North Side lot could be connected to crime ▶ 0:25 Woman fears heavily stained mattress dumped in empty North Side lot could be connected to crime The parents of Brianna Aguilera have filed a lawsuit against two nonprofit organizations. ▶ 1:12 The parents of Brianna Aguilera have filed a lawsuit against two nonprofit organizations. Attorney Nico LaHood breaks down response to Robb Elementary shooting from client's perspective ▶ 1:11 Attorney Nico LaHood breaks down response to Robb Elementary shooting from client's perspective Hunt community faces ongoing communication, mail challenges months after catastrophic floods ▶ 1:06 Hunt community faces ongoing communication, mail challenges months after catastrophic floods KSAT story spurs second class ring reunion in San Antonio; ring found 26 years ago in Medina Lake ▶ 1:20 KSAT story spurs second class ring reunion in San Antonio; ring found 26 years ago in Medina Lake Kerr County flood survivor faces uncertain future in temporary housing ▶ 1:38 Kerr County flood survivor faces uncertain future in temporary housing Political turmoil in Venezuela prompts concerns among US migrants about asylum, deportation ▶ 1:21 Political turmoil in Venezuela prompts concerns among US migrants about asylum, deportation Previous photo Next photo