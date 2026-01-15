Cooper Flagg sprains an ankle and is ruled out after halftime for Mavs against Nuggets

Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray, right, goes up for a basket against Dallas Mavericks forward Cooper Flagg during the first half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Jan. 14, 2026, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

DALLAS – Dallas Mavericks rookie Cooper Flagg was ruled out for the second half against Denver after the No. 1 pick sprained his left ankle in the first half Wednesday night.

Flagg was called for a foul while defending against Peyton Watson, and turned the ankle as he fell to the floor with 6:01 left in the second quarter. Flagg limped to the bench and continued to the locker room, but returned for the final 2:35 before the break.

Recommended Videos

The 19-year-old didn't come of the locker room for the second half before the announcement that he was out for the game. Flagg injured the same ankle two nights earlier, leaving briefly to get it taped before returning and leading Dallas with 27 points in a 113-105 victory over Brooklyn.

Flagg was playing his 40th game, three more than his only season as a Duke standout when he led the Blue Devils to the Final Four as The Associated Press men's player of the year last season.

Flagg missed just one game in the first 41 of the Mavericks, due to an illness in November. The Rookie of the Year contender is averaging 19.1 points and 6.4 rebounds.

Dallas center Daniel Gafford was ruled out in the second half against the Nuggets with a right ankle sprain that has bothered the seventh-year pro most of the season.

The Mavericks were already without their top two frontcourt players in 10-time All-Star Anthony Davis and young center Dereck Lively II. Davis is expected to be sidelined about six weeks with ligament damage in his left hand, and Lively is out for the season following foot surgery.

___

AP NBA: https://www.apnews.com/hub/NBA