Schreiner University launches women’s flag football, beach volleyball programs

Schreiner University athletics is expanding its footprint as the school announced two new head coaching appointments aimed at growing women’s sports programs.

The university named Colby McCoy as head coach of the women’s flag football program on Thursday. McCoy previously led the Mountaineers to the 2025 Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference Women’s Flag Football Showcase championship, edging Concordia University 8–7.

With Schreiner’s inaugural women’s flag football season set to begin in the spring of 2027, McCoy said preparation is already underway.

“I do want us to be highly competitive. I do want us to win some games,” McCoy said. “I want to up the practices, up some time in the weight room and really dive into the fundamentals.”

The university also announced Hannah Thrasher as the inaugural head coach of its new beach volleyball program. Thrasher previously served as an assistant coach for Schreiner’s indoor volleyball team and will begin leading the program next spring.

Thrasher said she hopes the new sport will draw strong community support.

“It’s going to be great for the community as well,” Thrasher said. “It’s a really big sport that’s expanding in Texas, even nationwide.”

Schreiner University officials said the additions reflect the school’s commitment to expanding athletic opportunities for women. Both programs will host a club season this year as they prepare for official competition next season.

