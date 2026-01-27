Top-seeded Sabalenka beats 18-year-old American Jovic to reach the Australian Open semifinals

Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus plays a forehand return to Iva Jovic of the U.S. during their quarterfinal match at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia, Tuesday, Jan. 27, 2026. (AP Photo/Dar Yasin)

MELBOURNE – Top-seeded Aryna Sabalenka beat 18-year-old American Iva Jovic 6-3, 6-0 on Tuesday to reach the semifinals at the heat-affected Australian Open.

The match at Rod Laver began with the roof open as heat warnings hit Melbourne with temperatures expected to be above 40 Celsius (104 Fahrenheit). The roof stayed open for that match but was closed for the following men's quarterfinal between Alexander Zverev and American Learner Tien.

Sabalenka, who is trying to win her third Australian title in four years, went up 3-0 in the first set and established her dominance early against the 29th-seeded Jovic. But Jovic stayed in the set and had three breakpoint chances in the ninth game, which lasted 10 minutes.

Sabalenka raced to a 5-0 lead in the second set with two breaks, taking any momentum away from the young American. Jovic didn’t help herself near the end of the match, double-faulting on break point to give Sabalenka her 5-0 lead.

In the final game, Sabalenka served an ace on break point and clinched it with another ace on match point. She saved all five break points she faced and had seven aces.

Sabalenka defeated 19-year-old Canadian Vicky Mboko to reach the match against another teenager.

“These teenagers have tested me in the last couple of rounds -- incredible player,” Sabalenka said of Jovic in an on-court interview.

“It was a tough match,” Sabalenka added. "Don’t look at the score, it wasn’t easy at all. She played incredible tennis and she pushed me to a one-step better level. It was a battle.”

Sabalenka won in 2023 and 2024 and was the runner-up a year ago to Madison Keys. Keys was knocked out of the tournament on Monday by fellow American Jessica Pegula.

Jovic was born in California and is the daughter of parents who immigrated to the United States. Her father is Serbian and her mother Croatian and Jovic has been getting tips from Serbian star Novak Djokovic.

In an evening quarterfinal at Rod Laver Arena, top-seeded Carlos Alcaraz faced Alex de Minaur. Alcaraz has won six Grand Slam titles but has never won the Australian Open and has lost in the quarterfinals here the last two years.

Also in an evening quarterfinal, third-seeded Coco Gauff played Elina Svitolina. Sabalenka will play the winner of that match in the semifinals.

