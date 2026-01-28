Novak Djokovic advances to the Australian Open semifinals after Musetti retires with injury

Novak Djokovic of Serbia reacts as he receives treatment to a foot injury during his quarterfinal match against Lorenzo Musetti of Italy at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia, Wednesday, Jan. 28, 2026. (AP Photo/Dita Alangkara)

MELBOURNE – Novak Djokovic was the first to admit he's lucky to be back in the Australian Open semifinals instead of Lorenzo Musetti.

Despite being two sets down, slowed by a serious blister on his foot and already thinking about his flight home, the 24-time major winner won Wednesday's quarterfinal when fifth-seeded Musetti retired with an injury.

Musetti took the first two sets 6-4, 6-3 but needed a medical timeout for treatment on his upper right leg after being broken in the third game of the third. The 23-year-old Italian played on for almost two games but couldn’t continue.

After serving a double-fault in the fifth game to give Djokovic another breakpoint chance, Musetti wiped a hand across his face, walked toward the net and removed his headband before exchanging a handshake and quick hug.

Djokovic, who was leading the third set 3-1, will continue his bid for an 11th Australian title and a record 25th major but acknowledged he was lucky this time. He also said, it happens in tennis.

“It happened to me a few times. But being in the quarters of a Grand Slam, two sets to love up and being in full control — I mean, so unfortunate,” for Musetti, Djokovic said in an on-court TV interview. "He should have been a winner today.”

Musetti was also forced to retire from the French Open semifinals last year —- with an injured left leg — after taking a set from eventual champion Carlos Alcaraz.

“I feel really sorry for him," the 38-year-old Djokovic said. "He was a far better player — I was on my way home tonight.”

In the first set, Djokovic tried to go out hard. He took an early break and was just a point away from a 3-0 lead before Musetti responded and took control of the match.

The situation appeared to get more dire for Djokovic when he needed a medical timeout after the second set for a serious blister on the ball of his right foot.

“I tried my best yes. A blister here and there. I just wasn’t feeling the ball today due to his quality, and his variety in the game,” he said. “I’m extremely lucky.”

But in tennis, no player takes any victory for granted. Just a few days ago, Djokovic received a walkover into the quarterfinals when Jakub Mensik withdrew 24 hours ahead of their scheduled fourth-round match with an abdominal injury.

Djokovic has seen it from the other side. None more dramatic than here last year when he had to quit the Australian Open semifinals with a torn leg muscle. He was booed off the court when he retired immediately after dropping the first set against Alexander Zverev.

Djokovic will next face the winner of Wednesday's later quarterfinal between No. 8 Ben Shelton and two-time defending Australian Open champion Jannik Sinner.

