UTSA baseball enters 2026 with no players transferred after historic Super Regionals run

SAN ANTONIO – UTSA baseball coach Pat Hallmark is entering the 2026 season without losing any players having departed for the transfer portal.

It’s a desirable position to be in, yet rare in the era of the turbulent transfer portal. Especially for a team coming off a trip to the Super Regionals.

While some key players took their talents to the pros, Hallmark said the magic of UTSA’s 2025 playoff run — with a victory over No. 2 Texas — was enough to keep many in San Antonio.

Hallmark, who signed an extension through 2029 last summer, credits the stability to a culture of loyalty and development.

The Roadrunners’ 2026 schedule offers early tests, with home series against South Dakota State and Dallas Baptist, plus road trips to Texas State and Baylor.

UTSA opens American Conference play against Florida Atlantic, aiming to continue the momentum of its first-place finish last season.

For more from Hallmark on building roster stability and his vision for 2026, see KSAT 12 Sports’ one-on-one interview with Hallmark in the video player above.