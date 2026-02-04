Wizards acquiring Anthony Davis from Mavericks in 8-player trade, AP source says

Dallas Mavericks forward Anthony Davis (3) drives to the basket while guarded by Utah Jazz forward Cody Williams (5) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Thursday, Jan. 8, 2026, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Tyler Tate)

DALLAS – The Washington Wizards are acquiring Anthony Davis in an eight-player trade with the Mavericks that includes draft picks for Dallas, a person with knowledge of the deal said Wednesday.

The move is a signal the Mavericks are moving on from the widely criticized trade that sent superstar Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers for a package headlined by Davis last year.

Recommended Videos

Former general manager Nico Harrison, who was fired by Dallas in November, engineered the middle-of-the-night deal that angered fans. Trade speculation had surrounded Davis ever since Harrison was let go following a slow start to the season.

The Wizards are sending Khris Middleton, AJ Johnson, Malaki Branham and Marvin Bagley III to the Mavericks along with two first-round draft picks and three second-rounders, according to the person who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the deal had yet to be approved by the NBA.

Washington is getting three guards from Dallas in Jaden Hardy, D'Angelo Russell and Dante Exum.

The Wizards have made a stark shift recently from their rebuild after losing 67 and 64 games the past two seasons. Washington traded for Trae Young last month and now adds Davis to a group of young players that includes big man Alex Sarr, the No. 2 pick in 2024.

It’s not clear if Young or Davis will play much this season, which could be for the best since the Wizards lose their top draft pick this year if it falls outside No. 8.

Still, a deal like this suggests Washington is ready to move on from the phase of waiting for lottery luck. A 2026-27 team with Davis, Young, Sarr and other complementary players could be interesting in the Eastern Conference, although health is always a concern with somebody like Davis.

The 10-time All-Star has been out since Jan. 8 with a left hand injury and wasn't expected to return before the All-Star break later this month.

Harrison's Doncic-for-Davis deal was so heavily criticized because he took on the big man with an extensive history while giving up a generational talent in his prime. Doncic was 25 at the time of the trade.

As might have been expected, Davis appeared in just 31 of a possible 84 games over two partial seasons with the Mavericks. His ailments included a core muscle issue and a calf strain before Davis injured his hand while defending a driving Lauri Markkanen of Utah last month.

The trade is a big step for Dallas toward making Cooper Flagg the next face of the franchise after Doncic. The rookie No. 1 pick set an NBA scoring record for a teenager with 49 points against Charlotte last week, and the 19-year-old is on a three-game streak of 30-point games, another league first for the under-20 group. Flagg doesn't turn 20 until next season.

The Mavericks lost all three games on Flagg's current scoring run and are on a five-game skid, a season worst. Dallas is 12th in the West at 19-31 and it is increasingly unlikely that guard Kyrie Irving will play this season. The nine-time All-Star tore the ACL in his left knee last March.

Dallas is likely to miss the playoffs for the second consecutive season since Doncic and Irving led them to the 2024 NBA Finals. Boston won that series in five games.

___

AP Sports Writer Noah Trister in Washington contributed to this report.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA