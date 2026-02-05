Johnson, Wembanyama lead Spurs to 4th win over OKC, beating the injury-depleted Thunder 116-106

San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama (1) drives to the basket between Oklahoma City Thunder guard Aaron Wiggins, left, and forward Jaylin Williams (6) during the second half of an NBA basketball game in San Antonio, Wednesday, February. 4, 2026. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

SAN ANTONIO – Keldon Johnson scored 25 points, Victor Wembanyama had 22 points and 14 rebounds and the San Antonio Spurs never trailed in a 116-106 victory over injury-depleted Oklahoma City on Wednesday night, beating the reigning NBA champion Thunder for a fourth time this season.

De’Aaron Fox had 15 points and 10 assists, rookie forward Carter Bryant matched a season high with 11 points as San Antonio won its second straight.

The Spurs (34-16) closed to within five games of the Western Conference-leading Thunder (40-12).

Kenrich Williams scored 25 points and Jaylin Williams added 24 points and 12 rebounds for Oklahoma City, which had only eight active players.

Reigning MVP and All-Star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander missed the game with an abdominal strain. The Thunder were without their entire regular starting lineup on the second night of a back-to-back.

Late in the third quarter, there was no one other than staff on the bench when Oklahoma City coach Mark Daigneault had his three reserves preparing to sub in with San Antonio holding a 90-80 lead.

Oklahoma City’s frontcourt of Jaylin Williams, Kenrich Williams and Aaron Wiggins combined for 69 points, including 36 in the first half. Wiggins finished with 20 points 7-for-14 shooting.

Spurs point guard Jordan McLaughlin, who played only three minutes in the previous three games, made the most of some early minutes with a 3-pointer to cap a 12-2 run bridging the first and second quarters for a 42-26 lead.

The Thunder have won just three of their last seven games.

San Antonio won its first three games against Oklahoma City, including a 111-109 victory in the NBA Cup semifinals on Dec. 13. The Thunder won the previous matchup 119-98 in Oklahoma City on Jan. 13.