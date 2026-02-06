Southwest boys soccer surges to top of district standings

SAN ANTONIO – Southwest boys soccer is already writing its comeback story this season.

The Dragons (11-1-1, 7-0 District 28-5A) are undefeated in district play this season, and coach Juan Romero said it is in part because the team learned from last season’s adversity.

“The only thing we can do is win it all, and I think the boys are up for the challenge,” Romero said.

“One of the things we need to fix right now is controlling the middle of the field,” Romero continued. “That’s probably one of the things we have to fix in order to be able to win it all.”

Romero said winning a championship would be special and historic for the program, but his ultimate goal extends beyond the field.

“For me, my job during the season is to manage a lot of things at once, but not let it be stressful on them,” Romero said. “I want to help them continue to grow into young men so that when they leave here, they’re ready to face all the challenges that life is going to throw at them.”

Returning players said team chemistry has been a major focus this season, and they believe it has been paying off.

“The way you are affects other people, and I think being a leader inspires and motivates others,” said Alfredo Plascencia, a Dragons forward and midfielder. “It’s contagious. Everyone can be a leader on this team.”

The Dragons next host McCollum at 6:30 p.m. Thursday.

