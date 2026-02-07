Tariq Woolen, former UT San Antonio cornerback, joins list of Roadrunners to play in Super Bowl

SANTA CLARA, Calif. – One might say all roads lead to California ahead of Super Bowl LX. For Tariq Woolen, it is undoubtedly a reunion of sorts with his alma mater, the University of Texas at San Antonio.

When Woolen, a cornerback for the Seattle Seahawks, takes the field Sunday, he will join an esteemed list of former Roadrunners to play in the National Football League’s preeminent game.

Joining Woolen on the list is Spencer Burford, an offensive lineman with the San Francisco 49ers, and former track and field sprinter Teddy Williams.

Burford, drafted by the 49ers in 2022, played in the big game two years ago, while Williams, meanwhile, appeared in Super Bowl 50 with the Carolina Panthers during the 2015 season.

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Justin Watson (84) is unable to catch a pass as Seattle Seahawks cornerback Tariq Woolen (27) defends during the first half of an NFL football game Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga) (Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

The 50th iteration of the NFL’s final game was also played at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California, the home of the San Francisco 49ers.

The Seahawks selected Woolen in the fifth round of the 2022 NFL Draft. During his rookie season, Woolen was named to the Pro Football Writers of America’s All-Rookie Team after grabbing six interceptions and 63 tackles.

With the Roadrunners, Woolen played in 41 games from 2018 through 2021, the university said. Woolen was a standout on the Roadrunners’ defense during the 2021 campaign, which ended with a Conference USA title.

Ahead of the NFL Draft in 2022, Woolen was among several Roadrunners eyeing spots with professional teams. Woolen, Burford, and running back Sincere McCormick were among 12 players who practiced in front of several NFL scouts during UT San Antonio’s Pro Day.

After Woolen was drafted by the Seahawks, he returned to his alma mater’s 2023 Pro Day in support of 10 Roadrunners taking part in drills in front of NFL scouts.

The Seahawks will play the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LX at 5:30 p.m. Sunday.

