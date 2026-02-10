Skip to main content
Sports

Fight between Pistons and Hornets results in four players being ejected

Steve Reed

Associated Press

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – A fight broke out between the Detroit Pistons and Charlotte Hornets in the third quarter of Monday night's game, and four players were ejected.

Charlotte’s Moussa Diabate and Miles Bridges were tossed, along with Detroit’s Jalen Duren and Isaiah Stewart.

Duren had the ball and was driving toward the basket with just over seven minutes left in the third period when he was fouled by Diabate. Duren turned around to get face-to-face with Diabate and the two appeared to butt heads. Duren then hit Diabate in the face with his open right hand, starting a confrontation that lasted more than 30 seconds.

While Pistons forward Tobias Harris was holding Diabate back, Diabate threw a punch at Duren. Duren walked away and Bridges charged at him, throwing a left-handed punch. Duren retaliated with a punch. Diabate attempted to charge again at Duren and had to be held back.

Stewart left the bench to confront Bridges, who responded with a punch, and the players tussled.

The Pistons were leading 70-62 at the time.

Tensions continued to mount at the Spectrum Center. Midway through the fourth quarter, Charlotte coach Charles Lee was ejected and had to be held back while yelling at officials for a no-call after Hornets forward Grant Williams collided with Detroit’s Paul Reed.

