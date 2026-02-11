Skip to main content
Clear icon
74º
Join Insider for Free
Trending
New Braunfels mom sentenced to 40 years for malnourished children put in makeshift cages
Pentagon-FAA dispute over lasers to thwart cartel drones led to airspace closure, AP sources say
Serial thief in and out of jail for the past 12 years leaves another trail of unfinished jobs
Road rage incident leads to four-vehicle crash involving 18-wheeler, Boerne police say
Five San Antonio councilmembers ask for vote to censure Mayor Gina Ortiz Jones
3 hospitalized, including 2 police officers, after multi-vehicle crash in Medical Center, SAPD says
New Braunfels man accused of murder after 2024 fentanyl overdose, police say
Gov. Greg Abbott, long a defender of states’ rights, embraces Trump’s push to expand presidential power
FBI combs through thick desert terrain in search for clues in Nancy Guthrie's disappearance
KSAT Q&A: Mayor Gina Ortiz Jones says she is focused on ‘moving forward’ amid call for censure

Sports

LA28 board backs Casey Wasserman after Epstein files stir scrutiny

Beth Harris

Associated Press

1 / 2
Casey Wasserman, Chairman of the Los Angeles Organizing Committee for the 2028 Olympic and Paralympic Games speaks during an IOC meeting ahead of the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Milan, Italy, Tuesday, Feb. 3, 2026. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)
FILE - Casey Wasserman, LA28 chairperson and president, takes questions from the media during a news conference in Los Angeles, Thursday, June 5, 2025. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes, File)

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

Casey Wasserman, Chairman of the Los Angeles Organizing Committee for the 2028 Olympic and Paralympic Games speaks during an IOC meeting ahead of the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Milan, Italy, Tuesday, Feb. 3, 2026. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)

LOS ANGELES – Casey Wasserman’s job as chairman of the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics organizing committee is safe after the LA28 board’s executive committee met Wednesday to discuss his appearance in recently released government files on Jeffrey Epstein.

Wasserman has not been accused of any wrongdoing in connection with Epstein, but documents released by the Justice Department revealed that in 2003, he exchanged flirtatious emails with Ghislaine Maxwell, who, years later, would be accused of helping Epstein recruit and sexually abuse his victims.

Recommended Videos

LA28 says that with help from an outside legal firm, it conducted a review of Wasserman’s past interactions with Epstein and Maxwell, with Wasserman’s full cooperation.

“We found Mr. Wasserman’s relationship with Epstein and Maxwell did not go beyond what has already been publicly documented,” the board’s executive committee said in a statement.

“The Executive Committee of the Board has determined that based on these facts, as well as the strong leadership he has exhibited over the past ten years, Mr. Wasserman should continue to lead LA28 and deliver a safe and successful Games.”

Last week, the IOC declined to put any additional public pressure on Wasserman to step aside.

Wasserman issued an apology after the emails were disclosed. He said he regretted his correspondence with Maxwell, “which took place over two decades ago, long before her horrific crimes came to light.”

Wasserman has said he flew on a humanitarian mission to Africa on Epstein's private plane at the invitation of the Clinton Foundation in 2002. His then-wife Laura was with him.

“This was his single interaction with Epstein,” the executive committee said. “Shortly after, he traded the publicly-known emails with Maxwell.”

Among the exchanges included was Wasserman telling Maxwell, “I think of you all the time. So, what do I have to do to see you in a tight leather outfit?”

Wasserman's eponymous sports marketing and talent-management company continues to lose clients over his emails to Maxwell.

On Wednesday, retired U.S. women’s soccer star Abby Wambach posted on Instagram that she had left the Wasserman agency after reading his emails contained in the Epstein files.

"Casey should resign,” Wambach wrote. “He should leave, so more people like me don’t have to.”

Wambach joins Grammy-winning singer Chappell Roan in leaving Wasserman's agency. Five other artists have either demanded that Wasserman step down from his agency or said they are planning to leave his representation.

Some members of the Los Angeles city council and county board of supervisors have called for Wasserman to step down from his Olympics post.

___

AP Winter Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/milan-cortina-2026-winter-olympics

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Loading...

Recommended Videos