Lawsuit alleges Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice physically assaulted former girlfriend

DALLAS – The former girlfriend of Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice alleges in a lawsuit filed this week that he physically assaulted her multiple times over a year-and-a-half, causing injuries that included bleeding and bruising.

The lawsuit filed Monday in Dallas County by Dacoda Jones comes after she made domestic violence allegations in a series of social media posts last month. She is seeking more than $1 million in the lawsuit, which says the assaults happened at their homes in Dallas and suburban Kansas City.

In the lawsuit, Jones accuses Rice of strangling her in December 2023 after an “escalation in violent behavior” and that he continued to assault her over the course of their relationship, through July 2025. Jones' attorney did not immediately respond to a question from The Associated Press on whether police had ever been called related to these incidents.

The lawsuit said Rice has “grabbed, choked, strangled, pushed, thrown, scratched, hit, and headbutted” Jones, in addition to hitting her with objects. The lawsuit said Rice has also thrown objects, punched walls and broken furniture, and that many of these incidents happened when Jones, who has two children with Rice, was pregnant.

Her injuries have included “bleeding, swelling, bruising and other pain and physical injury," according to the lawsuit.

Agents listed for Rice did not immediately return calls from The Associated Press on Wednesday. An attorney for Rice also did not respond to a request for comment Wednesday.

The Chiefs said they were aware of the lawsuit and remain in communication with the NFL. The NFL said the matter remains under review.

Rice missed the first six games of last season following an NFL suspension for his role in a high-speed crash on a Dallas highway that left multiple people injured during the 2024 offseason. He was sentenced to 30 days in jail and five years’ probation after pleading guilty to third-degree felony charges of collision involving serious bodily injury and racing on a highway causing bodily injury.

Rice finished with 53 catches for 571 yards and five touchdowns as Kansas City went 6-11 and missed the playoffs for the first time in a decade.

AP Pro Football Writer Schuyler Dixon contributed to this report.

