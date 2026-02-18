Skip to main content
Clear icon
67º
Join Insider for Free
Trending
2-month-old with bronchitis, family held at Dilley ICE facility deported to Mexico, Rep. Castro says
From hit-and-run to holiday parade: Cibolo firefighter back behind the wheel with pending DWI case
Officials: Bexar County Judge Peter Sakai terminates spokesman after flirtatious texts surface
San Antonio police launch investigation after dog left behind during owner’s arrest
Truck driver charged in 2022 migrant smuggling tragedy on Quintana Road to be sentenced
Thompson Hotel hit with foreclosure notice on $44M loan
Chip Roy is known for calling out GOP leaders. He says that’s what Texas needs in an attorney general.
Shooter killed ex-wife and a son in Rhode Island ice rink attack, police say

Sports

Southwest Legacy Titans make history with overtime win against Jay Mustangs

The Titans will face Lanier in the first round of the playoffs on the road Feb. 24

Ashley Gonzalez, Sports Reporter

SAN ANTONIO – The John Jay Mustangs hosted the Southwest Legacy Titans for the district championship Tuesday night.

The game didn’t get close until the second half.

In the fourth quarter, John Jay trailed by three until Robert Williams found Aaron Guillen in the corner for a 3-pointer, tying the game at 35.

Later in the fourth, Legacy trailed by two with 10 seconds left when Jordan Rodriguez drove to the basket for a clutch layup to tie the game at 47 and force overtime.

In the extra period, Jay’s defense couldn’t keep Legacy from heating up.

The Titans secured the first district title in school history with a 59-54 overtime victory over the Mustangs.

KSAT Sports caught up with the head coach of the Titans.

“It was tough, but it feels amazing. We’ve been talking about this since August. It’s been a bumpy ride,” Legacy head coach Jake Kotzur said. “First time in school history, district champs. That’s all you can say.”

The win is partly because of playmaker Jordan Rodriguez, a junior point guard and shooting guard.

“Just stay together. We knew it was going to be a tough battle,” Rodriguez said. “I just trust my teammates. We knew it wasn’t going to be perfect. We knew we were going to miss shots.”

Hope was never lost for the Titans.

“We just had to go through adversity and keep making plays,” Rodriguez said.

The Titans will face Lanier in the first round of the playoffs on the road Feb. 24. Tipoff is set for 6 p.m.

Read also:

Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

Loading...