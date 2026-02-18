Southwest Legacy Titans make history with overtime win against Jay Mustangs

SAN ANTONIO – The John Jay Mustangs hosted the Southwest Legacy Titans for the district championship Tuesday night.

The game didn’t get close until the second half.

In the fourth quarter, John Jay trailed by three until Robert Williams found Aaron Guillen in the corner for a 3-pointer, tying the game at 35.

Later in the fourth, Legacy trailed by two with 10 seconds left when Jordan Rodriguez drove to the basket for a clutch layup to tie the game at 47 and force overtime.

In the extra period, Jay’s defense couldn’t keep Legacy from heating up.

The Titans secured the first district title in school history with a 59-54 overtime victory over the Mustangs.

KSAT Sports caught up with the head coach of the Titans.

“It was tough, but it feels amazing. We’ve been talking about this since August. It’s been a bumpy ride,” Legacy head coach Jake Kotzur said. “First time in school history, district champs. That’s all you can say.”

The win is partly because of playmaker Jordan Rodriguez, a junior point guard and shooting guard.

“Just stay together. We knew it was going to be a tough battle,” Rodriguez said. “I just trust my teammates. We knew it wasn’t going to be perfect. We knew we were going to miss shots.”

Hope was never lost for the Titans.

“We just had to go through adversity and keep making plays,” Rodriguez said.

The Titans will face Lanier in the first round of the playoffs on the road Feb. 24. Tipoff is set for 6 p.m.

