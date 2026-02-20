San Antonio Spurs return from All-Star break with Austin games, eyeing Western Conference title

AUSTIN, Texas – The San Antonio Spurs (38-16), holding the No. 2 seed in the Western Conference and just three games behind leader OKC, return from the All-Star break with momentum.

The Spurs are determined to extend their league-best six-game winning streak and make a serious push for the Western Conference regular-season title.

“The point of the season that we’re at, things could change real quick, especially at this point in the season where games really matter,” said Spurs guard Stephon Castle. “I feel like we set ourselves up in a great position ahead of All-Star break and we’ve talked about it throughout the season, so just continuing to follow through on those things.”

They face the Phoenix Suns (32-23) on Thursday at Moody Center in Austin as part of the annual I-35 Series, with tipoff at 7:30 p.m.

The Spurs have been dominant in February, going a perfect 6-0 entering the game — including five straight double-digit victories — and aim to avenge two earlier losses to Phoenix this season.

The Suns won 130-118 on Nov. 2 and 111-102 on Nov. 23.

The matchup looks far different now. De’Aaron Fox didn’t play the first meeting, and Victor Wembanyama and Stephon Castle were sidelined by injuries in the second. With the team healthy, the Spurs feel well-positioned for a strong finish to the season.

This exact game against the Suns last year — the Spurs’ post-All-Star break opener — was the revelation of Wembanyama’s deep vein thrombosis diagnosis, which sidelined him. Both Wembanyama has since made a full recovery.

This time around, San Antonio has already surpassed last year’s win total, and the annual Rodeo Road Trip has proven advantageous rather than disruptive, with the two-game Austin set feeling more like home each year.

“The game was rocking the last time we were here. It felt very much like a home game last time, so I’m expecting the same,” said Castle.

“It’s a great energy out here and I like the change of pace that we’re able to come out here for two games, there’s always a lot of love out here. It almost feels like a college game out here,” added Vassell.

To build frontcourt depth, San Antonio added veteran center Mason Plumlee on a 10-day contract. The high-IQ big man, who joined shootaround, has received a warm welcome.

“Cool guy, I’ve known him, of him, from before, so excited to have him here and have him around. He’s good energy,” said Vassell.

Plumlee becomes the fifth center behind Wembanyama and will not debut during the Austin games as he ramps up to game shape. The team will monitor his progress for future opportunities.

The Spurs, favored by 8 points in the matchup, look to keep their February perfection intact against Phoenix.

